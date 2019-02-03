Sterling Bancorp (STL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of STL opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.32 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

