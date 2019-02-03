Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Starbase has a market cap of $283,078.00 and approximately $779.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.10832611 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

