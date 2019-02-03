SportsCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SPORT)

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One SportsCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. SportsCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SportsCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.01928991 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001984 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004701 BTC.

SportsCoin Coin Profile

SportsCoin (CRYPTO:SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official website is www.thesportscoin.com . SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

