First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $124.50 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $129.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Position Cut by First Interstate Bank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/spdr-gold-shares-gld-position-cut-by-first-interstate-bank.html.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.