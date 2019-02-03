Sohu.com (SOHU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.40, Morningstar.com reports. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sohu.com updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $-1.55–1.3 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($1.55-1.30) EPS.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,037,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 706,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 510,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 109,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

SOHU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sohu.com (SOHU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/sohu-com-sohu-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-1-40-eps.html.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.