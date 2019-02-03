SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of SFTBY opened at $38.45 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SFTBY. Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SoftBank Group (SFTBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/softbank-group-sftby-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.