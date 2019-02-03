Smith of Kelvin Acquires 8,700 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Smith of Kelvin acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.63) per share, for a total transaction of £64,119 ($83,782.83).

Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 728 ($9.51) on Friday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 665 ($8.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 774 ($10.11).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

