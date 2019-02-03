Skyline (SKY) Lifted to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Skyline has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million.

In related news, insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $38,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Centerbridge Capital Partners sold 262,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,722,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012,500 shares of company stock worth $65,672,500.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,436,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,297 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Skyline by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 77,931 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

