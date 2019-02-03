Skechers USA (SKX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. This may be attributed to the year-over-year earnings per share decline and top-line miss during third-quarter 2018. Also, sluggish domestic wholesale business performance hurt investor sentiment. Moreover, higher general & administrative expenses remain a concern. Nevertheless, Skechers’ is emphasizing on new line of products, cost containment efforts, inventory management and global distribution platform. Skechers’ posted double-digit increase in both international wholesale and global company-owned retail businesses. The company delivered earnings beat in the third quarter which encouraged management to provide an upbeat view for the final quarter. Management now expects both the top and bottom lines to increase year over year during the final quarter. Further, Skechers’ domestic e-commerce business continues to gain traction.”

Get Skechers USA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Shares of SKX opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.43. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 92.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.