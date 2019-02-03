Simon Property Group (SPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY19 guidance to $12.30-12.40 EPS.

SPG opened at $179.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $191.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $425,370,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,037,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 277.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 759,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 557,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,567,000 after acquiring an additional 445,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,247,000 after acquiring an additional 286,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

