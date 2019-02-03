Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLAB. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $124.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $91,420.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $266,675 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

