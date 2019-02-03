Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) vs. Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Head to Head Contrast

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $123.20 million 3.32 $29.68 million $1.92 13.94 Peoples Utah Bancorp $130.48 million 4.34 $19.84 million $2.14 14.14

Sierra Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peoples Utah Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Utah Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 24.09% 11.43% 1.23% Peoples Utah Bancorp 31.00% 14.90% 1.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Bancorp and Peoples Utah Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Utah Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Peoples Utah Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 39 full service branches, an online branch, a real estate industries center, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 25 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People's Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

