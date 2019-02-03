Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Director Buys $26,790.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

