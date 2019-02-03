Siemens Healthineers (SHL) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €38.20 ($44.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($40.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.89 ($44.06).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €33.81 ($39.31) on Wednesday.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

