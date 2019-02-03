Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Declines By 41.0%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,524,329 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 11,064,449 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,853,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 150,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 297,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 83,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,631,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

