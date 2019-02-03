Short Interest in Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Declines By 40.3%

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,254,472 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 7,123,703 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,283,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 878.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

BSBR stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.1327 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

