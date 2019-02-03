Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Morses Club (MCL)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCL. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Thursday. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 161.25 ($2.11).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

