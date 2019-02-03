Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Holdings Reduced by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 1,180.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 61.1% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 56,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 1,289.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 34.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ship Finance International in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Ship Finance International in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ship Finance International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $12.47 on Friday. Ship Finance International Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

