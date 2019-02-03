Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,187. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $140.15 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $272.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (V)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/shell-asset-management-co-lowers-holdings-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.