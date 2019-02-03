ServiceNow (NOW) Price Target Raised to $245.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $245.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.07.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $221.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $137.60 and a 52-week high of $228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $355,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $6,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,584,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,718 shares of company stock worth $37,068,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $480,663,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,257,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,606,000 after buying an additional 2,254,082 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 27.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,783,000 after buying an additional 697,046 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 167.3% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,107,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,735,000 after buying an additional 693,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in ServiceNow by 5,281.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 575,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,464,000 after buying an additional 564,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.