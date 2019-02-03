Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 46,610 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 425,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 741,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 602,102 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of ST stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

