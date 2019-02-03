Security National Financial (SNFCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.65

Shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Security National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.13.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 418,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

