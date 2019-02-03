SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Shares Bought by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 210.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,312 shares during the period. SeaSpine comprises approximately 2.4% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned approximately 1.20% of SeaSpine worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 261.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 99.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 31.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 76,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNE. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.09. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

