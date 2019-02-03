Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Short Interest Down 59.2% in January

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,807 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 1,180,096 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,059,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a $0.1286 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,170,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 345,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 340,093 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,915,000 after purchasing an additional 283,807 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 314,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 223,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 208,795 shares in the last quarter.

