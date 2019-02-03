Schneider National (SNDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Schneider National, Inc. is a transportation and logistics services company. It provide portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions. The company operates primarily in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Schneider National, Inc. is based in Green Bay, United States. “

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

SNDR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 670,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,148. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other Schneider National news, CFO Stephen L. Bruffett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,472 shares in the company, valued at $122,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,173,000 after purchasing an additional 213,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,371,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,173,000 after purchasing an additional 213,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,216,000 after purchasing an additional 323,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

