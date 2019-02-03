Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,018,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,279 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sanchez Energy were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 73.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 57,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52,905 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 67.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 589,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 28.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $0.32 on Friday. Sanchez Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $277.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanchez Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/sanchez-energy-corp-sn-stake-increased-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.