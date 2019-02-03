Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.22.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 2,400 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $67,332.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

