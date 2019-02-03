Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $41,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of SBRA opened at $20.32 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.64 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 61.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

