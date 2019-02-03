RPC, Inc. (RES) Stake Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,992 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.15% of RPC worth $24,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPC by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

NYSE:RES opened at $10.89 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

