ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROYMY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.