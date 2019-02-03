Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Scotiabank reissued an average rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of RY opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

