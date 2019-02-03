Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Top pick Rating for Cineworld Group (CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 421 ($5.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.50 ($5.30).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

CINE stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.41) on Friday. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.15 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.42 ($4.30).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.