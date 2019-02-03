Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) a GBX 2,900 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,680 ($35.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,180 ($28.49) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,925.77 ($38.23).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,384.50 ($31.16) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

