Rowan Companies (RDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

RDC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Rowan Companies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Shares of NYSE RDC opened at $12.06 on Friday. Rowan Companies has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth about $93,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rowan Companies by 165.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,357 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth about $14,873,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth about $14,116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $9,743,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

