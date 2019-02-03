Rosetta Stone (RST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RST. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $21.00 price objective on Rosetta Stone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of RST opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 0.14. Rosetta Stone has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

