Roper Technologies (ROP) Updates Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.74-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.00-12.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.82.

NYSE:ROP opened at $292.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $312.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,780.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.86, for a total transaction of $226,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $689,375. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

