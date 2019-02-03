Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Continental Resources (CLR)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.14.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.