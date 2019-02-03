Rite Aid (RAD) Bond Prices Fall 1.1%

An issue of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) bonds fell 1.1% against their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.125% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $83.25 and were trading at $84.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rite Aid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,321,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after buying an additional 2,006,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Rite Aid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 94,321,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after buying an additional 2,006,919 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Rite Aid by 3.3% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,359,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 754,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rite Aid by 124.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 6,706,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rite Aid by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,522,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 1,168,099 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

