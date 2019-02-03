Rio Tinto (RIO) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.25.
Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $60.72.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.
