Rio Tinto (RIO) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 203,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 191,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,297 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

