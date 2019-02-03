Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
RBBN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.
Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 282,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,951. The company has a market cap of $596.51 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.
Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.