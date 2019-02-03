Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

RBBN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 282,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,951. The company has a market cap of $596.51 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 288,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 288,331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

