Reviewing Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) and Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orrstown Financial Services and Boston Private Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boston Private Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.33%. Boston Private Financial has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Boston Private Financial.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Private Financial pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Boston Private Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Boston Private Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Boston Private Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 14.77% 10.40% 0.90% Boston Private Financial 18.89% 11.10% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Boston Private Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $86.69 million 2.03 $12.81 million $1.81 10.31 Boston Private Financial $311.29 million 3.16 $40.59 million $0.97 12.01

Boston Private Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Private Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Private Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Private Financial beats Orrstown Financial Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company provides its banking and bank-related services through branches located in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory. The Private Banking segment offers private banking services to high net worth individuals, privately-owned businesses and partnerships, and nonprofit organizations; and financing services for affordable housing, first-time homebuyers, economic development, social services, community revitalization, and small businesses. It provides various deposit products. This segment also offers loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. The Wealth Management and Trust segment provides wealth management solutions, including customized investment, wealth planning, trust, and family office services to high net worth individuals and families. The Investment Management segment offers services for pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds, and high net worth individuals and their families. The Wealth Advisory segment provides financial, estate and insurance, charitable, and intergenerational gifting and succession planning, as well as tax planning and preparation services. As of January 2, 2018, the company had offices in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Florida, and Wisconsin. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.