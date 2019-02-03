Reviewing CBS (CBS) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)

CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBS and Liberty Braves Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS 0 8 12 0 2.60 Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00

CBS currently has a consensus price target of $66.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.68%. Given CBS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBS is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Liberty Braves Group Series A does not pay a dividend. CBS pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CBS and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS 9.42% 86.51% 9.02% Liberty Braves Group Series A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBS and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS $13.69 billion 1.36 $357.00 million $4.19 11.85 Liberty Braves Group Series A $386.00 million 0.72 N/A N/A N/A

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Summary

CBS beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the company's television stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

