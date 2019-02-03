Reviewing Aethlon Medical (AEMD) & Arrayit (ARYC)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aethlon Medical and Arrayit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Arrayit.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -102.74% -81.76% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Arrayit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 155.98 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -2.85 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrayit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aethlon Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Arrayit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

