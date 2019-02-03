Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Short Interest Up 92.9% in January

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,407,729 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 729,724 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.24. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.73%.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
