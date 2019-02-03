Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Short Interest Up 92.9% in January

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,407,729 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 729,724 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RFP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.24. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/resolute-forest-products-rfp-short-interest-up-92-9-in-january.html.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.