ResMed Inc. (RMD) CFO Sells $276,900.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,390 shares in the company, valued at $8,435,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $228,360.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $337,500.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $337,500.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $331,500.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $202,880.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $93.62 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,567,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,180,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,550,000 after acquiring an additional 226,612 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,841,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 323.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,367,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

