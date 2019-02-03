Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s Q1 2019 Earnings (IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $107.08.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $15,041,528.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

