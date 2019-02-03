Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2019 Earnings (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of GPK opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 42,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.