Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AMTB)

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

AMTB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $13.95 on Friday. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $259.23. The firm has a market cap of $366.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 576,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.19% of Mercantil Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In other news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 4,922,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $63,992,201.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and deposit, credit, and wealth management services international clients. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

