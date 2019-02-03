Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $984,000 Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 222.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-984000-position-in-lemaitre-vascular-inc-lmat.html.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.