Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 82,300 Shares of Stage Stores Inc (SSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stage Stores were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 20.6% in the third quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 413,906 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stage Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

NYSE:SSI opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Stage Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Stage Stores Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

